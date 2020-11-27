The Chief Executive Officer of Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF), Robin Beer, bought shares of BDNHF for $100.9K.

This recent transaction increases Robin Beer’s holding in the company by 18447% to a total of $114.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BDNHF’s market cap is $907 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.00. Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of .

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.64, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Starting in March 2020, BDNHF received 11 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.