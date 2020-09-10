The Chief Executive Officer of Brambles is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Brambles (BMBLF), Graham Andrew Chipchase, exercised options to sell 39,996 BMBLF shares for a total transaction value of $432.4K.

This recent transaction decreases Graham Andrew Chipchase’s holding in the company by 90% to a total of $766.3K. In addition to Graham Andrew Chipchase, 2 other BMBLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

BMBLF’s market cap is $12.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.80. Currently, Brambles has an average volume of 27. The company has a one-year high of $8.51 and a one-year low of $5.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $681K worth of BMBLF shares and purchased $19.81K worth of BMBLF shares. The insider sentiment on Brambles has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The IFCO segment refers to the reusable plastic crates pooling businesses operating under the IFCO brand. The Corporate segment includes BXB Digital and Hoover Ferguson Group. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.