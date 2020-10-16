The Chief Executive Officer of BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF), Lance Morginn, bought shares of BBKCF for $1,850.

In addition to Lance Morginn, 3 other BBKCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on BIGG Digital Assets’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $478.5K and GAAP net loss of -$715,344. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.77K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.39 million. Currently, BIGG Digital Assets has an average volume of 113.29K.

The insider sentiment on BIGG Digital Assets has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lance Morginn’s trades have generated a -30.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc owns, operates and invests in crypto businesses that support and enhance a compliant and regulated ecosystem.