The Chief Executive Officer of Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF), Daniel Marcel Legault, bought shares of ATBPF for $25.5K.

This recent transaction increases Daniel Marcel Legault’s holding in the company by 13% to a total of $170.6K. In addition to Daniel Marcel Legault, 3 other ATBPF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Antibe Therapeutics has an average volume of 428.16K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 70.35. The company has a one-year high of $0.64 and a one-year low of $0.24.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.25, reflecting a -80.0% downside. Starting in November 2019, ATBPF received 12 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Brookline Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Antibe Therapeutics has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.