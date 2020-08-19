The Chief Executive Officer of Allegiant Gold (AUXXF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Allegiant Gold (AUXXF), Peter Lawrence Gianulis, bought shares of AUXXF for $4,930.

In addition to Peter Lawrence Gianulis, one other AUXXF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Allegiant Gold has an average volume of 124.73K.

The insider sentiment on Allegiant Gold has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allegiant Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and developement segmentof gold. Its projects include Bolo, Browns Canyon, Clanton Hills, Eastside, Four Metals, Goldfield West, Mogollon, Overland Pass, White Horse Flats, and White Horse North projects. The company was founded on September 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.