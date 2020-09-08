The Chief Executive Officer and President of Medallion of Medallion Financial (MFIN) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Medallion of Medallion Financial (MFIN), Donald Poulton, bought shares of MFIN for $7,400.

Following this transaction Donald Poulton’s holding in the company was increased by 2.68% to a total of $282.8K.

Based on Medallion Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.26 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,977,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.56 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.5 million. Currently, Medallion Financial has an average volume of 743. The company has a one-year high of $7.40 and a one-year low of $1.29.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.25, reflecting a -45.1% downside.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management company which engages in lending and investing operations. It focuses on consumer finance portfolio including medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The company was founded on May 23, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.