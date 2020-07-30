The Chief Executive & Co-Founder of Sailfish Royalty (SROYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive & Co-Founder of Sailfish Royalty (SROYF), Akiba Jacob Issachar Leisman, bought shares of SROYF for $227.7K.

Following this transaction Akiba Jacob Issachar Leisman’s holding in the company was increased by 119% to a total of $360.5K. In addition to Akiba Jacob Issachar Leisman, 2 other SROYF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Sailfish Royalty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.55K and GAAP net loss of -$744,780. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5,557 and had a GAAP net loss of $375.2K. Currently, Sailfish Royalty has an average volume of 71.56K. The company has a one-year high of $1.32 and a one-year low of $0.27.

Sailfish Royalty Corp is a yield-focused royalty company. Sailfish owns the TZ Royalty, which is a 3.5% royalty on revenues derived from the sale of gold on Eldorado Gold Corp.’s advanced stage Tocantinzinho gold project, and also holds a gold stream agreement on the San Albino gold project in Northern Nicaragua.