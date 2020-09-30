The Chief Exec Officer, President of Douglas Emmett (DEI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Exec Officer, President of Douglas Emmett (DEI), Jordan Kaplan, bought shares of DEI for $78.77K.

DEI’s market cap is $4.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.00.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.29, reflecting a -26.8% downside. Four different firms, including Jefferies and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.