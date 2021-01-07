The Chief Compliance Officer of Versabank (VRRKF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Compliance Officer of Versabank (VRRKF), Barbara Ethel May Hale, bought shares of VRRKF for $9,120.

This recent transaction increases Barbara Ethel May Hale’s holding in the company by 91% to a total of $11.28K. In addition to Barbara Ethel May Hale, 7 other VRRKF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Versabank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.73 million and quarterly net profit of $4.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.64 million and had a net profit of $5.41 million. VRRKF’s market cap is $113 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a one-year high of $5.86 and a one-year low of $3.93.

The insider sentiment on Versabank has been positive according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.