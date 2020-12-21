The Chief Commercial Officer of WildBrain is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Commercial Officer of WildBrain (WLDBF), Anne H Loi, exercised options to sell 8,009 WLDBF shares for a total transaction value of $13.19K.

In addition to Anne H Loi, 4 other WLDBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, WildBrain has an average volume of 415.16K. The company has a one-year high of $1.75 and a one-year low of $0.48.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.35, reflecting a -1.6% downside.

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program. The company through its subsidiary operates networks of children’s channels on YouTube.