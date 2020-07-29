The Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns of Guidewire is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns of Guidewire (GWRE), James Winston King, exercised options to buy 3,206 GWRE shares at $43.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $140.4K.

This is King’s first Buy trade following 18 Sell transactions. Following James Winston King’s last GWRE Buy transaction on December 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.4%.

Based on Guidewire’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $168 million and GAAP net loss of -$31,038,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $124.16 and a one-year low of $71.64. Currently, Guidewire has an average volume of 208.29K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.80, reflecting a -7.8% downside. Four different firms, including BTIG and D.A. Davidson, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Guidewire has been neutral according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Winston King's trades have generated a -17.3% average return based on past transactions.

Guidewire Software, Inc. engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, Add-on Modules, and InsuranceNow. The company was founded by Marcus S. Ryu on September 20, 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.