The Chief Accounting Officer of Transatlantic Petroleum is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Accounting Officer of Transatlantic Petroleum (TAT), Michael Paul Hill, exercised options to sell 11,594 TAT shares for a total transaction value of $2,782.

Following this transaction Michael Paul Hill’s holding in the company was decreased by 326% to a total of $12.31K. In addition to Michael Paul Hill, 2 other TAT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.84 and a one-year low of $0.12.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: Turkey and Bulgaria. The company was founded on October 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.