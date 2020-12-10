The Chief Accounting Officer of Primo Water is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Accounting Officer of Primo Water (PRMW), Jason R Ausher, exercised options to sell 254 PRMW shares for a total transaction value of $3,934.

In addition to Jason R Ausher, 5 other PRMW executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Primo Water’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $518 million and quarterly net profit of $22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $472 million and had a net profit of $10.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.00 and a one-year low of $6.33.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.75, reflecting a -11.4% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The Route Based Services segment includes Aquaterra and Eden businesses. The Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions segment relates to the S&D business. The All Other segment manufactures, repacks, and markets carbonated soft drinks in Europe. The All Other segment focuses on Aimia, Decantae, and RCI concentrate businesses, Columbus, Georgia manufacturing facility, and other miscellaneous expenses. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.