The Chief Accounting Officer of Australis Capital (AUSAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Accounting Officer of Australis Capital (AUSAF), Jungah Alex Han, bought shares of AUSAF for $3,500.

In addition to Jungah Alex Han, 6 other AUSAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Jungah Alex Han’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $46.41K.

The company has a one-year high of $0.75 and a one-year low of $0.06.

The insider sentiment on Australis Capital has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Australis Capital, Inc. provides investment services. It focuses on seeking investments in cannabis and real estate sectors through acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets. The company was founded on February 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.