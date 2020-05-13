The Chf Exploration of Pretium Resources is Exercising Options

On May 9 it was reported that the Chf Exploration of Pretium Resources (PVG), Kenneth C Mcnaughton, exercised options to sell 100,000 PVG shares for a total transaction value of $1.21M.

In addition to Kenneth C Mcnaughton, 3 other PVG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Pretium Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $127 million and quarterly net profit of $6.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a net profit of $4.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.83 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Pretium Resources has an average volume of 135.88K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.57, reflecting a -26.2% downside.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.