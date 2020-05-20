The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Receives a Buy from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.09.

Klieve has an average return of 64.7% when recommending The Chefs’ Warehouse.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1684 out of 6589 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Chefs’ Warehouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.06 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average volume of 1.45M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHEF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate and pastry products. The firm oprates through East Coast, Midwest and West Coast segments. It also offer a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood and hormone-free poultry, as well as broad line food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk and flour. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas, John Pappas, and Dean Facatselis in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.