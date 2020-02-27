The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Initiated with a Buy at National Securities Corp

The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) received a Buy rating and a $42.00 price target from National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 46.6% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Chefs’ Warehouse with a $43.33 average price target, a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.06 and a one-year low of $29.56. Currently, The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average volume of 217K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate and pastry products. It also offer a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood and hormone-free poultry, as well as broad line food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk and flour. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas, John Pappas, and Dean Facatselis in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.