The Chairman,CEO,President of Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman,CEO,President of Gaming and Leisure (GLPI), Peter Carlino, bought shares of GLPI for $1M.

In addition to Peter Carlino, 4 other GLPI executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Carlino’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on PENN back in June 2018

The company has a one-year high of $50.99 and a one-year low of $17.38. GLPI’s market cap is $4.21B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.78.

Seven different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Gaming and Leisure has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

