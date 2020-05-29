The Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of TFI International (TFII) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of TFI International (TFII), Alain B�dard, bought shares of TFII for $19.94K.

This is B�dard’s first Buy trade following 23 Sell transactions. Over the last month, Alain B�dard has reported another 3 Buy trades on TFII for a total of $8.95M.

Based on TFI International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and quarterly net profit of $75.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $65.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.65 and a one-year low of $15.24. TFII’s market cap is $2.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Eight different firms, including BMO Capital and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.53, reflecting a -1.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.95M worth of TFII shares and purchased $19.94K worth of TFII shares. The insider sentiment on TFI International has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.