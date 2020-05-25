The Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of TFI International is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of TFI International (TFII), Alain B�dard, exercised options to sell 100,000 TFII shares for a total transaction value of $3.98M.

Based on TFI International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and quarterly net profit of $75.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $65.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.65 and a one-year low of $15.24. Currently, TFI International has an average volume of 306.41K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.32, reflecting a -4.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on TFI International has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alain B�dard’s trades have generated a 2.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.