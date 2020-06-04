The Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of North American Construction Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of North American Construction Group (NOA), Martin Robert Ferron, exercised options to sell 5,000 NOA shares for a total transaction value of $45.03K.

Following Martin Robert Ferron’s last NOA Sell transaction on April 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

Based on North American Construction Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $199 million and quarterly net profit of $19.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186 million and had a net profit of $7.18 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.17 and a one-year low of $4.11. Currently, North American Construction Group has an average volume of 66.69K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.57, reflecting a -42.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on North American Construction Group has been neutral according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.