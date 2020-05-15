The Chairman, President and CEO of Omnicell is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman, President and CEO of Omnicell (OMCL), Randall Lipps, exercised options to buy 7,950 OMCL shares at $44.25 a share, for a total transaction value of $351.8K.

This is Lipps’ first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Randall Lipps’ holding in the company was increased by 1.39% to a total of $34.68 million.

Based on Omnicell’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $230 million and quarterly net profit of $11.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $203 million and had a net profit of $3.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $94.85 and a one-year low of $54.24. Currently, Omnicell has an average volume of 640.90K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.00, reflecting a -27.7% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy OMCL with a $85.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Omnicell has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Omnicell, Inc. engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence; platform and interoperability; central pharmacy dispensing; medication adherence; population health; and point of care automation. The company was founded by Randall A. Lipps in September 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.