The Chairman of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), Brenda J Eprile, bought shares of WPRT for $77.35K.

This recent transaction increases Brenda J Eprile’s holding in the company by 19% to a total of $404.2K. This is Eprile’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:OLY back in April 2019

Currently, Westport Fuel Systems has an average volume of 959.67K. The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $0.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.00, reflecting a -52.5% downside. Starting in March 2020, WPRT received 9 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Oppenheimer and Lake Street, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.