The Chairman of Westport Fuel Systems is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), Brenda J Eprile, exercised options to sell 4,480 WPRT shares for a total transaction value of $7,594.

This is Eprile’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. In addition to Brenda J Eprile, 3 other WPRT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $0.70.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.75, reflecting a -63.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $81.65K worth of WPRT shares and purchased $123.1K worth of WPRT shares. The insider sentiment on Westport Fuel Systems has been neutral according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

