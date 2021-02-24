The Chairman of Waste Connections is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman of Waste Connections (WCN), Ronald J Mittelstaedt, exercised options to sell 27,774 WCN shares for a total transaction value of $2.77M.

In addition to Ronald J Mittelstaedt, 32 other WCN executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following this transaction Ronald J Mittelstaedt’s holding in the company was decreased by 21% to a total of $17.17 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Waste Connections’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and quarterly net profit of $131 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.36 billion and had a net profit of $133 million. The company has a one-year high of $111.04 and a one-year low of $70.87. WCN’s market cap is $25.58 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 127.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.80, reflecting a -16.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Waste Connections has been negative according to 124 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ronald J Mittelstaedt’s trades have generated a -13.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J. Mittelstaedt on September 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.