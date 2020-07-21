The Chairman of Vireo Health International (VREOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Vireo Health International (VREOF), Bruce Linton, sold shares of VREOF for $303.4K.

Based on Vireo Health International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.12 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,023,779. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.78 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.45 million. Currently, Vireo Health International has an average volume of 68.79K. The company has a one-year high of $2.72 and a one-year low of $0.20.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.