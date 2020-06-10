The Chairman of Victoria Gold (VITFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Victoria Gold (VITFF), Terence Sean Harvey, sold shares of VITFF for $466.7K.

Following Terence Sean Harvey’s last VITFF Sell transaction on July 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.1%. In addition to Terence Sean Harvey, 5 other VITFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $2.88. Currently, Victoria Gold has an average volume of 102.15K.

The insider sentiment on Victoria Gold has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.