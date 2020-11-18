The Chairman of Victoria Gold (VITFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Victoria Gold (VITFF), Terence Sean Harvey, bought shares of VITFF for $305K.

Following this transaction Terence Sean Harvey’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $2.98 million. This is Harvey’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $16.09 and a one-year low of $2.88. Currently, Victoria Gold has an average volume of 138.42K.

Starting in December 2019, VITFF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Victoria Gold has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.