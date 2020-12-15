The Chairman of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF), Jeffrey J Scott, bought shares of TGODF for $51K.

Following this transaction Jeffrey J Scott’s holding in the company was increased by 30% to a total of $171.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.88 million and GAAP net loss of -$76,129,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $0.65 and a one-year low of $0.15.

Jeffrey J Scott’s trades have generated a -20.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of medical cannabis solutions. It operates through Production and Distribution of Cannabis and Related Products; and Production and Distribution of Hemp Related Products segments. The company was founded on November 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.