The Chairman of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TRX) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TRX), James E. Sinclair, bought shares of TRX for $122.3K.

This is Sinclair’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions. Following this transaction James E. Sinclair’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $2.24 million.

Currently, Tanzanian Royalty Exploration has an average volume of 135.11K. The company has a one-year high of $1.09 and a one-year low of $0.36.

The insider sentiment on Tanzanian Royalty Exploration has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James E. Sinclair's trades have generated a 2.1% average return based on past transactions.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the process of exploring and evaluating its mineral properties. Its main activity is exploring and developing gold properties in Tanzania. The firm projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia, and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.