The Chairman of Surge Energy (ZPTAF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Surge Energy (ZPTAF), James Murray Pasieka, bought shares of ZPTAF for $4,269.

Following this transaction James Murray Pasieka’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $242K.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 62.68. Currently, Surge Energy has an average volume of 187.96K. The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.14.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.32, reflecting a -22.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Surge Energy has been positive according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.