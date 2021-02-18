The Chairman of Spectra7 Micro (SPVNF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Spectra7 Micro (SPVNF), Roger Maggs, bought shares of SPVNF for $31.88K.

This recent transaction increases Roger Maggs’ holding in the company by 11% to a total of $424.2K. In addition to Roger Maggs, 2 other SPVNF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

SPVNF’s market cap is $28.95 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.90. Currently, Spectra7 Micro has an average volume of 277.47K.

The insider sentiment on Spectra7 Micro has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company, which delivers unprecedented bandwidth, speed, and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for electronics manufacturers in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), data centers and other connectivity markets. It focuses on patented signal processing technology used in the design of active cables and specialty interconnects which enable longer, thinner, and lighter interconnects. Its holds patents relating to its products: VR, AR, Mixed Reality, DreamWeVR™, Data Centers and USB 3.1 consumer interconnects. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.