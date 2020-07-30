The Chairman of Silver Bear Resources (SVBRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Silver Bear Resources (SVBRF), Christopher Westdal, sold shares of SVBRF for $16.28K.

In addition to Christopher Westdal, one other SVBRF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Silver Bear Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.65 million and GAAP net loss of -$48,978,002. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a net profit of $8.21 million. Currently, Silver Bear Resources has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Silver Bear Resources has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of silver properties in the Russian Federation. Its focus is the Mangazeisky exploration licence and the Vertikalny Deposit, over which Silver Bear has exclusive exploration and mining rights. The company was foudned on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.