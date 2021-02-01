The Chairman of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (WFPCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (WFPCF), Susan Jane Searle, bought shares of WFPCF for $20.87K.

This recent transaction increases Susan Jane Searle’s holding in the company by 40% to a total of $89.7K. This is Searle’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:BMK back in December 2020

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Schroder UK Public Private Trust has an average volume of .

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Plc is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investing in a portfolio consisting predominantly of UK companies, both quoted and unquoted. The company was founded on January 26, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.