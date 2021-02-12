The Chairman of Royal Mail (ROYMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Royal Mail (ROYMF), Keith Williams, bought shares of ROYMF for $31.69K.

Following this transaction Keith Williams’ holding in the company was increased by 14% to a total of $352.4K. Following Keith Williams’ last ROYMF Buy transaction on June 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.9%.

ROYMF’s market cap is $5.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 190.20. The company has a one-year high of $5.93 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, Royal Mail has an average volume of .

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The GLS segment operates a ground-based, parcel delivery network that covers Europe, Western US, and Canada. The company was founded on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.