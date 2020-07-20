The Chairman of QYOU Media (QYOUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of QYOU Media (QYOUF), G Scott Paterson, bought shares of QYOUF for $75K.

This recent transaction increases G Scott Paterson’s holding in the company by 14% to a total of $480.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on QYOU Media’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $887.9K and GAAP net loss of -$1,008,261. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $601.3K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.84 million. Currently, QYOU Media has an average volume of 500.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QYOU Media Inc focuses on the curation and programming of short-form video content from the Video-Everywhere age. The company finds and licenses videos; packaging it for linear and on-demand TV and video channels, playlist-driven mobile apps, custom shows and influencer marketing campaigns. The company identifies sources for content material, records original video programming edits to content and prepares final video product for distribution. Geographically the company operates in Canada, United States of America and Ireland.