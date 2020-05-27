The Chairman of Phoenix Copper (PXCLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Phoenix Copper (PXCLF), Marcus Edwards-Jones, bought shares of PXCLF for $13.5K.

This recent transaction increases Marcus Edwards-Jones’ holding in the company by 8% to a total of $320K. In addition to Marcus Edwards-Jones, 7 other PXCLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The insider sentiment on Phoenix Copper has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Phoenix Copper Ltd is engaged in the base and precious metals exploration and mining activities in North America. The firm’s flagship properties include past-producing copper, gold, silver, zinc, and tungsten underground mine, the Empire Mine near Mackay in Idaho. It also engages in the production, and exploring for cobalt in Idaho.