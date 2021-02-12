The Chairman of Parex Resources (PARXF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Parex Resources (PARXF), Wayne Kim Foo, sold shares of PARXF for $2.2M.

Following Wayne Kim Foo’s last PARXF Sell transaction on October 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.9%. In addition to Wayne Kim Foo, 2 other PARXF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $17.37 and a one-year low of $6.50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.36, reflecting a -21.3% downside.

Wayne Kim Foo's trades have generated a -3.5% average return based on past transactions.

Parex Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Its operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.