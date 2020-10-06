The Chairman of O3 Mining (OQMGF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of O3 Mining (OQMGF), John Feliks Burzynski, sold shares of OQMGF for $31.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, O3 Mining has an average volume of 11.20K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.2K worth of OQMGF shares and purchased $542.4K worth of OQMGF shares. The insider sentiment on O3 Mining has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

O3 Mining Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mining properties. The company owns an interest in particular gold and copper properties in the Americas. It holds interest in Quevillon property, Urban-Barry property, and Windfall Lake property. The firm’s project portfolio consists of the Marban Block Project and Garrison Project.