The Chairman of Northern Dynasty Minerals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), Robert Allan Dickinson, exercised options to sell 100,000 NAK shares for a total transaction value of $87K.

In addition to Robert Allan Dickinson, 6 other NAK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals has an average volume of 49.29M. The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.31.

The insider sentiment on Northern Dynasty Minerals has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.