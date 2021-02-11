The Chairman of Northern Dynasty Minerals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), Robert Allan Dickinson, exercised options to sell 200,000 NAK shares for a total transaction value of $190K.

In addition to Robert Allan Dickinson, 7 other NAK executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Robert Allan Dickinson has reported another 3 Sell trades on NAK for a total of $224.6K.

NAK’s market cap is $479 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.10. Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals has an average volume of 11.08M. The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.31.

The insider sentiment on Northern Dynasty Minerals has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.