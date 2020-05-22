The Chairman of NexGen Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of NexGen Energy (NXE), Christopher Walter Mcfadden, exercised options to sell 260,000 NXE shares for a total transaction value of $520.2K.

In addition to Christopher Walter Mcfadden, 3 other NXE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, NexGen Energy has an average volume of 410.35K. The company has a one-year high of $1.78 and a one-year low of $0.50.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, and IsoEnergy. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.