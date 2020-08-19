The Chairman of News is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman of News (NWSA), Rupert Murdoch, exercised options to sell 97,657 NWSA shares for a total transaction value of $1.5M.

In addition to Rupert Murdoch, 4 other NWSA executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Rupert Murdoch’s last NWSA Sell transaction on August 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $15.46 and a one-year low of $7.90.

The insider sentiment on News has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing. The Book Publishing segment consists of HarperCollins which publishes and supply consumer books through print, digital, and audio formats. The Digital Real Estate Services segment offers property and property-related advertising and services as well as financial services. The Subscription Video Services segment provides video sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV subscribers, and other commercial licensees via cable, satellite and Internet Protocol, and distribution. The Other segment refers to general corporate overhead expenses, corporate strategy group, and costs related to the U.K. Newspaper Matters. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.