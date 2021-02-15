The Chairman of Nevada Sunrise Gold (NVSGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Nevada Sunrise Gold (NVSGF), Michael D Sweatman, bought shares of NVSGF for $5,000.

This recent transaction increases Michael D Sweatman’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $100.4K. In addition to Michael D Sweatman, one other NVSGF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Nevada Sunrise Gold has an average volume of 156.16K.

The insider sentiment on Nevada Sunrise Gold has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. Its projects include Coronado VMS project, Kinsley Mountain, lovelock cobalt mine, treasure box copper project, and Nevada lithium & water rights project. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.