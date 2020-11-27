The Chairman of Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF), John Pearson, bought shares of MMDDF for $10K.

Following this transaction John Pearson’s holding in the company was increased by 15% to a total of $105.4K. In addition to John Pearson, 4 other MMDDF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

MMDDF’s market cap is $96.01 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.80. Currently, Mirriad Advertising has an average volume of .

Starting in April 2020, MMDDF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Mirriad Advertising PLC is a video technology company. It is engaged in the development of native in-video advertising. It enables brands and advertisers to plan and run multi-title campaigns across three screens including air, online, and, mobile. Its objective is to build brand awareness in target markets and in turn generate demand for the product. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China and Singapore and also has a presence in the UK, United States, Brazil, and India.