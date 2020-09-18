The Chairman of Medusa Mining (MDSMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Medusa Mining (MDSMF), Andrew Boon San Teo, bought shares of MDSMF for $26.25K.

Following this transaction Andrew Boon San Teo’s holding in the company was increased by 25% to a total of $92.7K. In addition to Andrew Boon San Teo, one other MDSMF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

MDSMF’s market cap is $137 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.60. Currently, Medusa Mining has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.79 and a one-year low of $0.26.

Medusa Mining Ltd is an Australian based gold producer company It is engaged in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and production of properties. The company’s segments include Mining, Exploration and Other. Its projects include Co-O mine, Philippines exploration and Queensland projects. It derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver.