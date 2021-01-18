The Chairman of Marathon Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of Marathon Gold (MGDPF), George D Faught, exercised options to sell 42,650 MGDPF shares for a total transaction value of $138.9K.

Over the last month, George D Faught has reported another 4 Sell trades on MGDPF for a total of $456.5K.

Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 76.26K. The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $0.52.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.91, reflecting a -5.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Marathon Gold has been neutral according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.