The Chairman of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI), John Ocampo, sold shares of MTSI for $534.9K.

Following John Ocampo’s last MTSI Sell transaction on May 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 18.0%. This is Ocampo’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $32.25 and a one-year low of $13.53. Currently, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an average volume of 599.31K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.20, reflecting a -7.5% downside.

John Ocampo's trades have generated a 8.0% average return based on past transactions.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.