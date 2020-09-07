The Chairman of Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF), Chris Naprawa, bought shares of KHRNF for $39.75K.

Following this transaction Chris Naprawa’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $733.2K. In addition to Chris Naprawa, one other KHRNF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Khiron Life Sciences has an average volume of 357.96K. The company has a one-year high of $1.30 and a one-year low of $0.22.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis. The company was founded by Álvaro Torres and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.