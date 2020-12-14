The Chairman of Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF), Chris Naprawa, bought shares of KHRNF for $7,740.

In addition to Chris Naprawa, 2 other KHRNF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Chris Naprawa’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $572.6K.

Currently, Khiron Life Sciences has an average volume of 404.16K. The company has a one-year high of $0.90 and a one-year low of $0.22.

The insider sentiment on Khiron Life Sciences has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis. The company was founded by Álvaro Torres and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.